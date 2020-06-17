NEW ROADS -- The Harvest Festival remains on the City of New Roads’ fall schedule, but plans could change soon.
The coronavirus pandemic may trigger cancellation of the annual event, Mayor Cornell Dukes told the City Council during its meeting Tuesday night at the Scott Civic Center.
Dukes said he did not want to jump the gun to cancel the festival, but social-distancing mandates and the threat of another outbreak do not leave much hope for this year’s event.
Guidelines on social distancing – indoors and outdoors – from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not bode well for an event the city hopes would draw a large crowd.
The city budgeted $200,000 for the Harvest Festival, Dukes said.
“Do I think it’s fiscally responsible to hold an event postured around how many people we can get into the city? Absolutely not,” he said. “At this time, the fate of the Harvest Festival appears very dim.”
Plans remain intact for the annual Fourth of July celebration along False River, an event Dukes does not plan to scrap.
Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White motioned to cancel the Harvest Festival, but Dukes said he did not need a motion.
“We already accepted the budget, so it’s my discretion whether or not to cancel it,” Dukes said.
“Cancellations should come at an appropriate time and we don’t want to get into that discussion yet.”
White expressed doubts Wednesday that the event would roll amid the unforeseen end to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think he was leaving the door open,” White said after the meeting. “In all probability, it will be canceled unless the climate changes.”