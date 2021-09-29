The Delta variant outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the City of New Roads to cancel the 2021 Harvest Festival, which was set Oct. 16-19.
Last week’s announcement from Mayor Cornell Dukes marks the second consecutive year the pandemic has forced cancellation of the fall event.
The cancellation was not an easy decision, but the city canceled it in the best interest of public health and safety, Dukes said.
“The city felt it was best to postpone the event another year out of concern for the health of our guests, entertainers, staff, volunteers, and vendors,” he said.
“It’s the most responsible thing we can do for the public,” Dukes said. “We waited as long as we could to see if the trend in COVID-19 statewide would look more positive.
“The City of New Roads thanks the thousands of faithful of faithful festivalgoers who have supported this event.”
The public can stay abreast of upcoming happenings with Harvest Festival 2022 and future events in New Roads by visiting www. newroads.net, as well as the city’s Facebook page, @City of New Roads), Instagram and Twitter, @MayorCornellDukes.