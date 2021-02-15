Traffic has been light since sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation brought icy conditions along Pointe Coupee Parish roadways early today, but local officials urged citizens not to let their guards down .
Icy conditions could persist throughout most of Tuesday and perhaps carry onto Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may inch a few degrees about freezing Tuesday, but it may not be enough to fully melt the icy roadways.
“Unless it’s an absolute emergency, we’re asking people to stay off the road at all costs,” Sheriff Rene Thibodeau said Monday. “Every roadway is iced, and tires in our region are not designed to travel over ice, so we’re asking people to use extreme caution and only travel if it’s an emergency.”
With the exception of a non-functioning traffic light, the City of New Roads has not encountered any issues related to traffic during the frigid weekend.
The same has applied in the Town of Livonia, where US 190 has served as an alternate route after closure of the Interstate 10 twin span over the Atchafalaya Basin.
“It needs to be closed, even though we haven’t had problems so far,” Landry said. “We’ve been lucky so far because we’ve only seen a slight increase in traffic – overall. that’s not bad.”
Landry feared a repeat of the traffic nightmares in 2014 when icy roads created long traffic jams and accidents along US 190.
“This is probably one of the best situations we’ve had in this kind of weather, and I would believe it’s because people have had enough warning time to heed the advisories.”
Interstate 10 closed around midnight, but not before a 14-car pileup on the westbound link, a five-car accident on the eastbound artery and three jack-knifed 18-wheelers created havoc for troopers from the Louisiana State Police.
A deputy sheriff’s cruiser from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the accident. The deputy was not injured, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
ROAD CLOSURES:
--The John Audubon Bridge will remain closed until at least Tuesday.
--I-10 remains closed from Lafayette to the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge, while other parts of the interstate highways may also close.
--The Sunshine Bridge between Convent Donaldsonville will likely remain closed until
Tuesday.
--The Plaquemine-Sunshine will also remain closed until further notice.