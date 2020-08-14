OSCAR – A Fordoche man died Thursday from injuries he suffered several hours earlier in a head-on collision, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash took the life of 58-year-old Brett Sonnier of Fordoche. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. along La. 1, north of La. 78.
The collision occurred when Sonnier and his passenger traveled northbound on La. 1 northbound in a 2006 Ford Ranger, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, a spokesman for the Louisiana State Police.
At the same time, a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling southbound on La. 1. For reasons still under investigation, Sonnier crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Freightliner head-on.
Sonnier was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.
The passenger of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Freightliner was also properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.