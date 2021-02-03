Two more agencies have joined the facilities offering the COVID-19 vaccinations in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Health Unit, 282-B Hospital Road, and Pointe Coupee General Hospital, 2202 False River Drive, New Roads, are the latest additions to vaccination providers in the area.
Others include the Innis Community Health Center, 6450 La. 1, Innis; Walmart Pharmacy, 460 Hospital Road; and Super 1 Pharmacy, 420 Hospital Road.
Walmart is set to begin administering vaccinations today.
These providers – including 143 chain pharmacies, 118 independent pharmacies, 55 hospitals, 28 community health centers including 23 federally qualified health centers (FQHC), seven rural health clinics (RHC) and an additional 55 health-care sites — represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.
Last week, 406 vaccine providers across the state received limited doses of COVID vaccine, the Health Department said.
At Pointe Coupee General Hospital, the vaccines will only be available to individuals meeting the Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 criteria of the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those who meet the criteria can register at pcgh.org/covid or call (225) 638-5700.
Phase 1B, Tier 2 eligible individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can only be added to the hospital’s waiting list by calling (225) 638-5700.
The state Department of Health has published the list of participating providers on its website: www.covidvaccine.la.gov.
In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.
Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
• Persons ages 70 years or older.
• Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy).
• Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff.
• Urgent care clinic providers and staff.
• Community care clinic providers and staff.
• Behavioral health clinic providers and staff.
• Dialysis providers and clients .
• Home-care providers, including hospice workers, and home-care recipients, including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies.
• Dental providers and staff.
• American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSP) working in community- and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind.
• Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).
Participating providers must make vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The Health Department cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
Patients should receive their second doses of the COVID vaccine at the same location where they received their first dose.
Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.
The Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.