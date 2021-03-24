Rather than grant a variance to its zoning ordinance, the New Roads City Council will consider amending the ordinance.
Council member Joy Nelson offered a motion for a public hearing before the Planning & Zoning Commission to start the process that passed 3-2.
Voting for the hearing were Nelson, Theron Smith and Vernell Davis. Voting no were Kirk “Clipper” White and Kurt Kellerman.
Sandra Joseph had come to the council to ask it to approve her 1993 mobile home on her property on Joyce Street.
The problem was the mobile home was built in 1993 and the zoning ordinance allows mobile homes up to 20 years of age – or 2001.
Nelson said she wanted to her Joseph and this was the first time someone came before the council.
This seemed to be a problem the council should act on, she said.
The date of the public hearing has not been set. First, the amendment to the zoning ordinance must be drawn up and advertised in the legal journal.
Then a public hearing will be set before the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Commission Chairman Arthur Ewing said that board would examine the amendment and forward a recommendation to the council to accept or reject it.
A public hearing would then be set before the full council to review the amendment and decide if it would accept it.