LIVONIA -- A combination of veterans and up-and-coming firefighters spent a recent Saturday morning extinguishing a blaze in a Livonia storage facility, but it did not involve an actual emergency.
Firefighters and paramedics from fire districts throughout Pointe Coupee Parish gathered for the first a parishwide live-burn training.
The session focused on aspects of firefighting that included forceable entry, live burns, bailouts with ladders, ladder drills and hose practices.
“With the decreased level of volunteers and the new people coming in, they don’t get to train a lot due to full-time jobs,” said Evan Doucet, chief of operations for Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 4, which covers the Livonia area.
“Most of them have full-time jobs, so we can’t do these every day.”
Firefighters also came from Fire Protection District 2 (Morganza), District 3 (Oscar, Jarreau and Rougon) and District 5 (New Roads).
The objective is to create an environment as close as possible to a realistic inciden
“To do a burn, it takes a big deal, so we try to make an event out of it,” Doucet said. “We’re doing a walkthrough on everything … some of these guys have never put on gear before, so we also put on hose-handling techniques.”
Some firefighters had been through flaming, smoke-filled buildings many times.
For others, it was the first time.
Tommy Jarreau, son of Acadian Ambulance paramedic David Jarreau, sought to follow in his father’s footsteps once he returned home from the military.
He worked medical calls during his military service, but the training session in Livonia marked his maiden voyage into a blaze.
“You don’t realize how much it wears you out in three minutes,” Jarreau said. “A lot of guys don’t come out to take a break, and ultimately that’s the pitfalls.
“You have people putting their lives on the line most of the time,” he said. “Doing the best that you can do on the job allows you to help your community more.”
Firefighters worked through the three-story structure, although the flames were confined to the bottom level.
Even so, the heat intensified through the metal structure, which felt more like a broiler.
The session was a new experience for Nalan Soileau, the only woman who participated in the session.
Soileau is not yet old enough to buy a beer, but she said she was ready to fight a fire.
“It was scary … a few times I debated walking out and calling it quits, but I knew if I really wanted to do this and continue doing this, I had to keep on going,” said Soileau, 17.
“The chief said just go out there and try it, so here I am … you see that fire blazing, right in front of your face and you feel it on your skin, but you just have to go through it and conquer it.”
Her size – 5-foot-5, 100 pounds – could pose an additional challenge due to the heavy gear, but it’s a challenge she accepts.
“I’m more medical, but if this helps me expand my field to save lives, I’m glad to do it,” she said. “It all makes me more intent to do this.”
The drills also allowed prospective first-responders to experience what veteran firefighters may otherwise consider another day at the office.
The decrease in the number of volunteers has become an issue not only in Pointe Coupee Parish, but most of the nation.
Members of the younger generation has been less willing to step to the plate, said Reggie Lewis, a 10-year veteran of Fire Protection District 5 who started as a junior firefighter at age 15.
“You see a lot of older guys in volunteer departments these days, and at that stage it should be more about leadership,” he said.
“It’s their job to teach younger guys like me and even those younger than me what to do, so we can eventually move into the chief or captain roles – whatever the case may be – and do leadership among the younger guys coming up under us.
“It’s important to get the younger generation coming in, and we need to start learning things, coming to training like this,” Lewis said. “It teaches you to be a better person.”
Donald Williams, assistant chief for Fire Protection District 3, left the session with a feeling of hope.
The efforts and enthusiasm of the younger firefighters gave him a sense of optimism about the future of volunteer firefighting in Pointe Coupee Parish.
“They’re volunteers, which means nobody’s making a penny, and they’re taking their time here today to come out and learn this training to serve their community,’ Williams said.
“You can ask anyone out here why they do it, and a lot of them can’t give you an answer.”