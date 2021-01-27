Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is seeking donations after it took in dogs and cats while assisting the West Feliciana Parish Humane Society in a pet rescue from a St. Francisville home during the weekend.
The dogs and cats were left in the home of an elderly lady who had died within 24 hours of the rescue, according to Stacey McKnight, compliance officer for the Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Shelter.
Several news outlets reported the animals were rescued from a Pointe Coupee Parish residence, but it was not the case, according to McKnight and Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.
“It was a neighboring parish, and it’s not our policy to take care of everyone’s business,” Thibaut said.
“But if we do have capacity and we get a call for help, it just so happens that we’ve done a really good job of adopting animals out and Stacey has done really well in getting them shelter around the room.
“We had room, but that didn’t happen in Pointe Coupee,” he said. “We were in a spot in which we were able to help, and we want to help when we do have capacity.”
The shelter had taken in 70 dogs and several cats thus far, according to McKnight.
She estimates approximately 100 animals were in the house.
She said it’s a customary practice for rural animal shelters to help each other.
The West Feliciana Humane Society handled the case in St. Francisville because that parish does not have an animal control department, according to McKnight.
“It’s very common in big situations like that little rural facilities don’t even know where to start,” she said.
“These dogs have to be catalogued, and they have to have a body condition score, but they told us they didn’t have an empty kennel and couldn’t leave them there.”
The home where the animals lived had been in squalor. The lady who owned the home had horded the animals, according to McKnight.
The lady lived alone and died several hours before the animal rescue. She reportedly had called 911 the same day.
“She had nobody,” McKnight said.
Animal feces and urine was found throughout the house, and several animals had died.
All the animals have health issues and psychological trauma, McKnight said.
“They bite … they all bite,” she said.
An animal trapper from the rescue group The Devoted Barn flew in from Michigan to assist in the rescue efforts in the St. Francisville home.
“She specializes in catching feral animals, and she’s trying to isolate them and make sure we can get all of them,” McKnight said.
“You don’t want to leave any of the animals behind … our goal is to do the best we can to get them vetted.”
McKnight helped in what she thought would be a process to tag and mark the animals, but none of the animals were sociable.
She said they had never been held or touched, some of them were blind, had tumors and periodontal disease.
“When you pick them up, they potty on you,” McKnight said. “You can try to domesticate them, but it’s a long stretch … it’s back to baby steps, and it’s going to be challenging.”
McKnight reached out to The Bissell Pet Foundation – a nonprofit group started by the Michigan vacuum cleaner manufacturer, which provided a grant for the shelter.
It also went to the Villalobos Rescue Center, which put the case on its webpage.
In less than three hours, the efforts drew more than $20,000 in donations to help in the rescue.
McKnight said she also received help from Carol Vincent, the former animal-control director.
The two had not spoken much since the parish put McKnight in control of the animal services in February.
Vincent has gladly obliged to help through the long process with the animals, according to McKnight.
“I called her and said I said I needed local support,” McKnight said. “She told just to let her know what I needed her to do.”
WANT TO DONATE?
Donations to help with the ongoing rescue efforts can be made through Amazon.com, Facebook or through a link on the Bissell Pet Foundation website, at https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/p4p/.