Henry Watson has announced his candidacy for the Livonia Town Council. Below is his statement.
“I’m excited and proud to throw my hat into the ring and officially announce my Candidacy for Livonia Town Council. I look forward to representing everyone in Livonia fairly.
“I will run a positive campaign, one in which I will display integrity and honesty in all of my interactions and treat all whom I encounter with the utmost respect.
“It would be a great privilege to serve my community of Livonia on the Town Council. I would do so by listening to all the concerns of the community with a goal of building a better Livonia, one that thrives economically and still have the small town feeling in our neighborhoods.
“Livonia is the place that I am proud to call home. You know my story: I attended Livonia High School, where I learned the art of carving and now display it all over the world -- telling the story of our small town and the great state of Louisiana.
“We live in a great town, so let’s work together to make it even better place to live, work and play. I ask for your vote and support in the upcoming months to get the word out that ‘It’s a Watson’ will make a difference.”