A forum set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Poydras Center in New Roads will outline the process to qualify for a historic rehabilitation tax credits through the Office of Cultural Development Division of Historic Preservation.
The tax credits will encourage the preservation and continued use of historic buildings by offering economic incentives for their rehabilitation, according to George Miller, head of the New Roads Main Street Program.
The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation administers two programs for historic buildings by offering economic incentives for their rehabilitation.
The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation administers two rehabilitation tax credit programs for income-producing buildings – the Federal 20 Percent Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program and the 20 Percent State Commercial Tax Credit Programs.
The programs have helped preserve many historic buildings across Louisiana, Miller said.
They could also help serve as a catalyst for economic development in the historic downtown area along False River, which has become a hub for tourists in recent years.
The public is invited to attend.