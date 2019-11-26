An event in Pointe Coupee Parish last weekend allowed shoppers an early start on the Christmas rush, but without heavy traffic and other hassles they endure at a mall.
A total of 125 vendors set up shop for the annual “Holiday Market at the Mill” at Community Park, which drew the largest crowd ever, according to Betty Fontaine, who coordinated the event for the City of New Roads.
The facility certainly didn’t hurt. Business continued despite a heavy rainstorm
“The venue is perfect here because it fits everybody’s needs,” she said. “It’s not too crowded and you can get through here pretty easily.”
The holiday bazaar marked the 15th event over an eight-year span for the city. The gathering of vendors at The Mill started as a once-a-year event but has since expanded to twice annually.
A spring event is scheduled for April 17-19.
Many of the vendors are based in the area – some from Pointe Coupee, others from neighboring parishes.
Morel’s Restaurant took advantage of the event to sell many of its popular items for the holiday season, including dips, casseroles and other tasty delights.
It’s the organization of the event that makes it a success, according to Lauren Guidroz.
“I think Miss Betty and her entourage of volunteers and the city really put on a fabulous event this weekend, and the attendance was great,” she said. “We look forward to participating next year.”
For some vendors, it’s one of many shows during the year.
New Roads artist Carol Hurst has been a mainstay at the event the last three years.
“It’s organized very well, it attracts a lot of vendors ranging from art and jewelry to food,” she said. “Plus, it’s held in The Mill, which can accommodate a lot of people and a lot of parking, so it consistently draws a lot of people.”
Jane Berks splits her time between the Tangipahoa Parish town of Robert in the winter, and Hendersonville, N.C. in the summer. In the process, she works other areas of the country.
It’s a special lure that brings her back to New Roads.
“This is a great event, it always draws a great crowd and the people are very friendly,” she said.
For Missy Couhig, owner of Conundrum Book Store in St. Francisville, the market gives her a good impression of the parish and their interests.
“It’s great to come to a town where people appreciate good books,” she said. “The beauty of this event is that they can always come a short drive across the bridge to visit me in St. Francisville.”
St. Amant resident Paula Blanchard is another mainstay in vendor shows throughout Louisiana much of the year. She works shows in St. Francisville, Denham Springs and other parts of the state where she and her husband sell personalized metalworks.
This year’s event marked her first appearance at “Market at the Mill,” but she had already decided to return next year.
“It’s only my first time here, but the organizers here already feel like family,” Blanchard said. “I was surprised how so many people came out here on a Friday morning, showing up like gangbusters.”
The crowd and friendly atmosphere were not the only reason she enjoyed the show.
“The security here was great,” she said. “I felt comfortable enough to leave my items here overnight without any worries they would be gone the next days – and you don’t find that very often.”