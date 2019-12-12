Triumphs and challenges during the first year of Home Rule Charter – and plenty more of both in the year ahead – highlighted discussion at the final Pointe Coupee Parish Council meeting of 2020 Tuesday night.
Parish President Major Thibaut, in his first year at the helm, touted the accomplishment he and the council made in its first year, particularly from the fiscal standpoint.
He deemed 2019 “a year of planning and restructuring.”
“We had to come in with a budget that was handed to us and we had to work with what we’ve got,” said Thibaut, who took office as the first parish president in January after he won an election for the post in October 2018.
Provisions of the HRC, which include a “Rainy Day’ Fund, brought the parish its share of challenges in 2019, he said.
It prompted the parish to pursue a different direction on several key expenditures, including infrastructure.
One of the biggest pieces of that puzzle fell into place in July when the Parish Council authorized Thibaut to seek $2.25 million in bonds to help the parish address urgent repair needs to four public buildings.
The work – which is targeted to begin in 2020 – will include renovations to the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse, the Pointe Coupee Parish Government Annex Building, the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center and the former Department of Motor Vehicles office.
The parish also needs to continue its move past the leasing of heavy equipment and instead opt for outright purchase. The building refurbishments will help the move away from office rentals, while the refinancing of higher interest bonds has allowed for the outright purchase of more than $500,000 in heavy equipment this year.
He also plans to push forward on the litter abatement program, which has collected 780 cubic yards of debris on parish roadsides. Thibaut said he plans to expand the program next year.
The parish, meanwhile, needs to focus on attracting quality personnel. Thibaut said he plans to implement personnel evaluations and a study on the salary structure to see how Pointe Coupee compares with other parishes in the region in terms of pay.
Despite the accomplishments, the parish faces challenges over the next year on how it will handle drainage issues – something next year’s budget will allow.
“We have a huge parish, and one of the biggest challenges has been our drainage,” he said. “This budget allows us to hire more operators and up our manpower.”
The ambitious approach during the first year may not come without bumps in the road along the way, Thibaut said.
“We’re all learning,” he said. “We need to continue to be able to have open conversations on these issues, no matter how tough it is.”
At the end of the meeting, Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux echoed Thibaut’s sentiments and said that the parish should not rush change, but not
“I really think this transition is one of the biggest hurdles we had, and the future will be even a bigger hurdle,” Getting the public to adapt to what was and what is now, so I urge my fellow council members to continue to educate the public on what we have now.”
The benefits of the changes may take a few years for some residents to see, Boudreaux said.
“When we get to the end of our terms, I believe people will say this is really efficient and really a better way of doing business,” he said. “Just in a year’s time, we ‘ve seen that, but there’s still a lot of work to do, so we need to keep the communication going.”