Catholic High of Pointe Coupee probably won’t consider changing its name even after Tuesday’s season-opening win over Teurlings Catholic.
“Hannah (Dugas) actually broke a piece of our sign off,” said Lauren Doucet, Catholic-PC coach.
Dugas bounced a two-RBI triple off a sign in the first inning as the Hornets pounded Teurlings 15-0 in four innings.
A piece of the “s” on the Hornets sign in center field broke off as the “sign breakers” collected 13 hits, 6 for extra bases.
“The girls were very disciplined at the plate and patient,” Doucet said. “That plays a key role in their success.”
Isabel Guerin drove in 4 runs with a bases-clearing triple of her own in the second inning, and a RBI-ground out in the fourth inning that ended the game.
Dugas and Maddie Jarreau both went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and 3 runs scored.
Rebecca Frey was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs, while Joelle LeBlanc was 2 for 3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.
Morgan Landry was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Olivian LeBlanc was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.
Landry got the win, pitching 4 innings and giving up 3 his and striking out 3.
Teurlings threatened to score in the first inning when 2 led off with a single and 16 beat out a bunt for a hit.
But 3 was called out for interfering with shortstop Melancon’s play on a ground ball. Frey got the next two outs on a fielder’s choice and grounder to Olivian LeBlanc.
The Hornets took a 4-0 in the bottom of the first on Jarreau’s RBI single off the second baseman’s glove and Dugas’s 2-run triple.
Dugas scored when Landry’s lined a shot off the pitcher’s hand.
Catholic-PC built a 12-0 lead in the second inning off Jarreau’s RBI double, Guerin driving in 3 runs, an infield error, Frey’s two-run double and Joelle LeBlanc’s run-scoring double
Catholic-PC is hosting a tournament this week. The Hornets are set to play Central of Baton Rouge at 5 p.m. Friday, then on Saturday play Acadiana at 11 a.m. and Central Catholic of Morgan City at 1 p.m.
Next week, Catholic-PC will travel to Zachary on Feb. 21, then host Class B champion Holden on Feb. 22.
The Hornets also play in the St. Thomas More Tournament on Feb. 25-26.
•
Livonia was scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Feb. 16, on the road at Northeast.
The Wildcats play Baker at home on Thursday, Feb. 17, then go to Slaughter Charter on Feb. 22.
Livonia host Villew Platte on Feb. 24 before a doubleheader at False River on Feb. 26.
•
False River opens the season at home with St. Joseph on Thursday, Feb. 17.
On Feb. 22, the Gators travel to Plaquemine before their doubleheader with Livonia on Feb. 26.