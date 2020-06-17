Special to The Banner
When it comes to making educated decisions about their end-of-life care, many people do not have adequate information on hospice care, according to Fonda McKneely, RN liaison with Pointe Coupee Hospice.
The National Hospice Foundation’s research on end-of-life care fowund Americans are more willing to talk about safe sex and drugs with their children than to discuss end-of-life care with their terminally ill parents.
It also learned only 24 percent of people put into writing how they want to be cared for at the end-of-life stage. Another 19 percent have not thought about end-of-life care, while 16 percent have thought about it, but not told anyone their wishes.
The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization estimates for every hospice patient, there are two more who could benefit from hospice services.
The Medicare Hospice Benefit guarantees comprehensive quality end-of-life care – at little or no cost – to terminally ill Medicare beneficiaries and their families.
The Medicare hospice benefit covers all medication and equipment related to the hospice diagnosis.
The National Hospice Foundation research showed 80 percent of Americans said their wish is to die at home.
Of the 2.4 million Americans who die each year, less than 25 percent actually die at home. Of the 1.3 million patients who receive hospice care, more than 75 percent die at home.
Additionally, the research found people are willing to have an outside organization come into their homes and assist with care for a family member in the last stage of life.
Sixty-six percent would welcome help from an outside organization, like a hospice, while 24 percent would prefer to take care of the family member by themselves.
