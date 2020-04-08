Special to The Banner
Diabetes is a chronic disease that has to be managed daily.
During this time of the coronavirus outbreak, a daily self-management routine is important, according to Jeanene Thibaut, registered nurse and certified diabetes care and education specialist at Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Making healthy food choices, staying physically active, monitoring blood sugar and taking medications as prescribed are key steps, Thibaut said.
It is also important to manage stress levels during this time and staying in control of your diabetes can help, she said.
Thibaut offered tips from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help stay healthy and safe:
• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Practice social distancing. Keep a 6-foot distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
• Stay at home if you are sick or feel unwell.
• Disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces throughout the day.
If you have diabetes and have contracted covid-19, it is important to continue a normal schedule of medication.
There are other steps to take to avoid complications:
• Monitor blood sugar and ketones more than usual. This is important if you are not eating or drinking much, or if you are taking medication to address symptoms such as fever and muscle aches.
• It may be necessary to take extra insulin to bring down higher blood glucose levels.
• Be on the lookout for ketones, as high levels could lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a dangerous condition that demands immediate medical attention, and can be fatal if left untreated.
If you are vomiting, or have moderate or large ketones or symptoms of DKA, contact your health-care provider immediately and seek emergency assistance.
Other important information if you’ve contract COVID-19:
• Drink lots of fluids. If you are having trouble keeping water down, have small sips every 15 minutes or so throughout the day to avoid dehydration.
• If you are experiencing a low (blood sugar below 70 mg/dl or your target range), eat 15 grams of simple carbs that are easy to digest like honey, jam, Jell-O gelatin, hard candy, popsicles, juice or regular soda.
Re-check your blood sugar in 15 minutes to make sure levels are rising. Check blood sugar extra times throughout the day and night (generally, every 2 to 3 hours; if using a CGM, monitor frequently).
• Be aware some CGM sensors (Dexcom G5, Medtronic Enlite, and Guardian) are affected by acetaminophen (Tylenol).
Check with finger sticks to ensure accuracy.
• Wash your hands and clean your injection/infusion and finger-stick sites with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.
The Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition (DDRC) recommends people with diabetes prepare for any emergency by assessing their medication and supply needs.
Some insurers and pharmacies allow you to set up automatic refills, 90-day refills or mail-order or delivery of prescription medications.
Call your pharmacy and insurance provider to determine options and assistance they provide.