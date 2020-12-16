By John Dupont
The first possible sign of relief from COVID-19 hit home this week when coronavirus immunizations of employees at Pointe Coupee General Hospital began Wednesday afternoon, just two days after the state received the first shipments of vaccines.
The first round of vaccinations will go to critical Tier 1 hospitals for healthcare workers and other personnel, including nurses, therapists and other employees who are exposed to COVID patients, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The general allocation is set to begin in spring.
Approximately 75 employees agreed to receive the first dose of vaccine, according to Pointe Coupee General CEO Chad Olinde. The second dose will be administered 21 days later.
Studies have shown that the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the vaccination last week.
The state received its first does of the Pfizer Messenger RNA vaccine during the weekend and administered the first immunizations Monday at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish, while the Moderna coronavirus vaccine received a positive review from the federal government Tuesday.
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer COVID vaccine Dec. 10. The advisory group – which granted approval in a 17-4 vote, with one abstention – concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the COVID vaccine to people 16 and older, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Millions of shots will be shipped across the United States for the start of vaccination for healthcare workers and nursing home residents.
Louisiana received a total of 39,000 doses will come in the first allocation and another 40,000 was set to arrive later this week.
The introduction of the vaccine came as great news to the state and nation, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. But he warned that the battle against COVID is far from over.
“Ultimately, that’s how we’re going to end this pandemic, but that’s not going to happen for a long time, probably a number of months,” he said during a briefing Dec. 10. “Everybody needs to understand that from the onset.”
The shots will not arrive soon enough to snap a rapid surge in positive cases, the governor said.
“What’s happening now as we speak is the tremendous surge in positive rates, hospitalization rates and the unacceptable number of deaths,” Edwards said. “We’re in the middle of a dangerous third surge in Louisiana, and I’m very concerned about the threat to the healthcare system.”
Forty-eight of the state’s 64 parishes have percent positivity rates greater than 10 percent, up from 23 percent before the third surge.
“We’re going to have to do better,” Edwards said. “In the winter, in the heart of the flu season, and we haven’t seen full impact of Thanksgiving yet on top of the surge we’re already seeing.
“If we have a post-Christmas surge on top of that, we will be in a very difficult place,” he said.
The state is currently under modified Phase 2 restrictions, which took effect Nov. 24. The restrictions will remain in effect until at least Dec. 23.
The current restrictions scale back occupancy to 50 percent for restaurants and coffee shops, as well as casinos, video poker parlors, gyms, fitness centers and non-essential retailers.