NEW ROADS – All schools, along with parish and municipal government offices, will be closed tomorrow (Friday), while residents are urged to stay in shelter as Hurricane Delta targets the southwest Louisiana gulf coast for landfall as a Category 3 storm.
Meanwhile, parish officials have urged residents to stock up on necessities, fuel their vehicles today and plan to remain in shelter as a precaution for Delta’s landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening.
The warnings came as Delta strengthened to 115 mph in the Gulf of Mexico, as of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm was located at 24.8 North and 93.4 West, or 345 miles south of Cameron.
Additional strengthening is possible tonight. Rapid weakening is anticipated once Delta makes reaches land.
A turn toward the north is forecast to occur late tonight, followed by a north-northwestward motion Friday and Friday night. The forecast track pegs Delta to move over the western Gulf of Mexico this evening, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and then moving inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or late Friday.
LOCAL PRECAUTIONS
Officials met Thursday afternoon at the Governmental Building for a review of plans they put in place this week in preparation for Delta’s arrival. The meeting involved officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as municipal law enforcement, mayors, healthcare organizations, fire departments and all other emergency staff.
Pointe Coupee Parish been spared from previous storms this hurricane season, but Delta may prove different, Parish President Major Thibaut said after the meeting.
“We’re right in line of the storm and we will fall on east side and probably get anywhere from four to six inches of rain,” he said. “We’ve had some test runs in which we’ve dodged the storm, but this one could be headed for us, but we’re organized, coordinated and we’re ready as we’re going to get for this.”
Officials from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office will work extra patrol throughout the storm. Much of the focus will involve guiding traffic along areas near fallen trees or collapsed power lines.
Delta’s movement Pointe Coupee and surrounding parishes at the east of the cone could make this hurricane much tougher for the area, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
“We’re hoping and praying it doesn’t hit us too hard, but it has the potential of being a bad hurricane,” Thibodeaux said. “Our concern is public safety, and we’re asking our people in the parish to stay home tonight, and to get gas, water and food as soon as they can so we don’t have much trouble tomorrow when the storm comes.”
Officials from Pointe Coupee General Hospital said in the meeting that they are ready for emergencies that may arrive from the storm.
Representatives from Pointe Coupee Electric, meanwhile, said contractor crews are on standby in the event of widespread power outages. They plan to work through the weekend, but winds 35 mph or higher may bring their work to a temporarily halt for safety reasons.
In Lakeland, a representative from Alma Plantation said they will work as long as it can remain safe during the storm.
Hurricane Delta marks only the second time in Alma’s history that a hurricane developed during the harvest season.
Hurricane Juan, which made landfall Oct. 29, 1985 near Morgan City. Juan’s maximum sustained winds reached 85 mph, while its storm surge flooded 50,000 homes and caused extensive agriculture losses throughout Louisiana and Mississippi.
Here is more of the 4 p.m. Hurricane Delta discussion from the National Hurricane Center.
WINDS
Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area by Friday afternoon or evening, with tropical storm conditions expected within this area by early Friday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas on Friday and are possible in the tropical storm watch area Friday night.
RAINFALL
Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches, from southwest into south-central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor to major river flooding.
For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor river flooding.
As Delta moves farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, are expected in the Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.
TORNADOES
There is a risk of a few tornadoes beginning late tonight and continuing through Friday over southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.