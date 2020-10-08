NEW ROADS -- Tornadoes, heavy rain and winds gusts near hurricane-force are possible effects Hurricane Delta could bring Pointe Coupee Parish upon landfall Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Delta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn to the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north- northeastward motion by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today, and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.
Reports from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) fromthe center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 12 miles (205 km).
PREPARATIONS
Preparations took shape locally and statewide Wednesday for Hurricane Delta, which forecasters predict will make landfall Friday in the south-central part of the state.
Officials from Pointe Coupee Parish government, municipalities, Pointe Coupee Electric and other groups put plans in place Wednesday morning for Delta, which could pack winds as high as 140 mph upon landfall as a Category 3 storm.
The arrival of Delta will mark a record-setting 10th landfall in Louisiana during a single hurricane season.
“The good news is that because we’ve had a couple of misses and trial runs this season, we’re as prepared as we can be,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. “We have a plan in place for shelters in Innis, along with the Scott Civic Center in New Roads."
Self-serve sandbags will be available throughout the parish at the following locations: Legionier Fire Station, Innis Fire Station, Lottie Fire Station, Fordoche Fire Station, Town of Livonia, Valverda Fire Station, Morganza Fire Station, Callaway Road Fire Station, Rougon Fire Station, Grandbay Fire Station, False River Fire Station, Waterloo Fire Station and New Roads Training Station.
Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and practice social-distancing.