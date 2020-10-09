NEW ROADS – Fallen limbs and power outages have forced a shelter in place order for Pointe Coupee Parish first responders after Hurricane Delta’s landfall tonight.
A tree slammed through a home on Chanel Road in Lakeland, according to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
The Pointe Coupee Parish 911 received the call as Thibodeaux spoke to the Banner. No other information was available.
Areas throughout Pointe Coupee Parish endured winds of 40 mph, with gusts reach 47 mph, Thibodeaux said.
The wind speed will keep work at a standstill. “At 40 mph, everything shuts down, for safety reasons,” the sheriff said.
Power outages have been reported in Morganza, Fordoche, Batchelor and Innis, according to Thibodeaux.
The City of New Roads lost power around 8:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.
The entire parish has endured the brunt of Delta, Livonia Police Chief Landon Landry said.
“There’s a lot of tree damage all over the parish,” Livonia Police Chief Landry said.
Thibodeaux urged to remain in shelter and avoid travel throughout the night and early hours of Saturday.
The faster motion could mean less rain than expected and weaker on the backside than the frontside, but it will take before the morning for winds to completely calm down, according to forecasts.
Hurricane Delta packed Category 2 wind speeds of 105 mph upon land around 6 p.m., in the unincorporated Cameron Parish community of Creole in southwest Louisiana, which is still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Laura on Sept. 3.
Thousands of residents have evacuated from the Lake Charles and Lafayette areas.
Delta is moving toward the north-northeast at 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is expected through Sunday night.