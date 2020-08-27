NEW ROADS -- An extensive protocol is in place across Pointe Coupee in preparation for Hurricane Laura, a powerful Category 4 storm which WILL carve a path of destruction through Louisiana upon landfall early Thursday.
Parish officials covered an array of response issues that includes potential damage to homes and other structures, as well as fallen trees along roadways, power outages and other emergencies,
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
“We’ve got everything ready to go,” he said. “We had been working together since Sunday for Marco, but we’re in place to help all we can.”
The Pointe Coupee Parish Government has put on standby crews from the Public Works Department to help with tree and debris removal from roadways.
Thibaut also urged residents to stay off roadways on Thursday
Crews worked up to the middle of Wednesday on ditch cleaning and blowout of culverts to reduce the risk of flooding, he said.
Residents who need assistance with shelter should call 911, Thibaut said.