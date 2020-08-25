NEW ROADS – The effects from Hurricane Laura will likely hit Pointe Coupee Parish Thursday evening, based on the current models from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The exact time iof mpact is still too early to tell, but residents are urged to follow updates and prepare accordingly for the storm, according to Mark Ward, director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The latest NHC predictions peg tropical storm winds to reach the Louisiana coast around 8 a.m. Thursday along the southernmost tip of Plaquemines Parish. Laura’s current rate of speed is 20 mph, which would likely bring winds to the south-central part of Louisiana by Thursday afternoon, Ward said.
Rains and winds projected toward the Atchafalaya River will likely bring some effects of the storm – both wind and rain – to the Pointe Coupee area, he said.
“We’re going to see some effects, so everyone needs to have a plan,” Ward said. “Everyone needs to have a plan, and they should check on their neighbors and should monitor this storm’s potential impact.”
The storm could have a greater impact if it moves eastward, he said.
In preparation for possible flooding, the Pointe Coupee Parish Public Works Department is distributing sandbags at fire stations throughout the parish.
A filling site is also in place at the Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-Use Center on 1400 Major Parkway.
The parish was scheduled to receive additional bags around noon today (Tuesday) from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.