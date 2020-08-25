NEW ROADS -- Work has continued at hectic pace since Sunday to safeguard Pointe Coupee Parish from potential damage once the area feels the effects from Hurricane Laura, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
The efforts have involved measures for rescue, assistance with debris removal and safeguarding protected areas in the event that Laura brings flooding or wind damage to the parish, he said.
“We’re trying to get all of our equipment ready to go … boats, four-wheelers and so on,” Thibodeaux said. “We also have four huge generators we pull on trailers, and we normally use one as backup for the 911 communication center because we can’t have those systems go down.”
Backup generators will also be in place at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse and the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
PCPSO will have one backup generator on site, Thibodeaux said.
Officials from public agencies and the Louisiana Rural Electric got the ball rolling Sunday to prepare for Laura, which could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with potential wind speed of 115 mph, according to the 1 p.m. report from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“We’re ready,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ve got all of our people assigned to go, and we’re just waiting to see where the first threat is, and whether we need four-wheelers or boats or if we have to remove tree limbs from the roadways.”
Hurricane Laura will mark the first storm Thibodeaux has worked since he took office in July, but it’s not his first involvement in storm preparation or cleanup.
He worked a litany of storms during his 24 years with the PCPSO. The threat from Laura has brought to mind the worst storm he worked.
“It was Gustav … no question about it,” Thibodeaux said. “When that storm hit, I was out there with farmers three days to clean roads, and those farmers had the equipment and manpower, which was needed when you had 20-foot streets spread across the road.”
Farmers from all areas the parish have stepped up to help with cleanup from Laura’s aftermath.
“It’s good to have them at our beckoning call,” Thibodeaux said. “I called farmers all day, and the all have a designated area.
“We have a list of every farmer and what roads they will clean, if needed,” he said. “We’re all ready to go.”