INNIS -- The old Innis High gym holds fond memories for William Dunham – and he added another one last week.
Dunham returned to the site of his 1962 high school graduation for what he considers another milestone of his life.
The 78-year-old Innis resident was among the first to receive the COVID vaccination on the first day it became available at the Innis Community Health Clinic, operated by Arbor Family Health.
“I’ve been waiting for this ever since it came out,” he said. “I had put my name on a list elsewhere and never got a call.”
The clinic received the standard allotment of 100 doses the first week, according to Cindy Peavy, executive director for Innis Community Health. The clinic was set to receive 50 more on Jan. 21.
“I was hoping for more vaccines,” she said.
The list of appointments reached 560, and 450 will remain after Thursday, Peavy said.
Those on the list should expect a three-week wait on appointments.
“Our goal is to get as many covered, get the timing right and the social distancing at the same time,” she said.
“As soon as we can make sure this is stronger, we will try to ramp it up and do more in a day.”
An intricate process goes into distribution to ensure no vial is wasted, Peavy said.
Clinics must ensure they have exactly enough people to use every dose.
“Once you open it, it will expire in a relatively short amount of time,” she said. “It’s all about the right timing.”
The vaccinations are being held in the gym rather than the clinic to ensure the facility can handle all requests.
Staffing of certified nurses has not been a problem. Arbour has used nurses from its other community clinics to help cover the demand.
“We’re lucky,” Peavy said. “In our program, we have school-based health centers, but with so many children being virtual, the health centers have been slower than normal.”
The first tier of vaccines includes persons 70 and older. Others now eligible include health-care providers, home health service workers, dental providers and staff, ambulatory care staff, along with students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools.
The vaccine came at the right time for Dunham. Neither him nor his wife tested positive.
He said he believes the vaccine may be the only way to end the pandemic.
“It also makes me believe I have a chance to live longer,” Dunham said.
New Roads resident Arthur Laurent, 83, also misses family gatherings.
His outings have been limited to trips to the supermarket since the pandemic began.
“It’s been really not being around other people,” Laurent said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for the day I could get the vaccine.
“I feel like I won the lottery,” he said.
Albertha Derrozin, who turns 75 on Jan. 25, said the vaccine may provide an opening to have her children and grandchildren back to her house for Sunday dinner.
“It’s really tough to sit at an empty table when you know you can’t see your family,” she said. “Maybe this vaccine will get us back to those gatherings.”