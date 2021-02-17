A winter storm in Pointe Coupee Parish kept law enforcement and public works employees busy around the clock amid the coldest temperatures in several years.
Icy roadways also led Parish President Major Thibaut to impose a parishwide curfew Monday night when ice covered many of the roadways throughout the parish.
He issued the curfew after speaking with law enforcement and municipal officials.
Icy road conditions caused several traffic accidents in the north end of the parish.
Two 18-wheelers overturned on U.S. 190 near the Morganza Spillway Bridge on Tuesday.
On Monday, icy roadways caused two wreck within five miles of each other on the north end of the parish.
Around 6 p.m. in Innis, a motorist was ejected from a vehicle that skidded on the slippery roadway along La. 1. The driver was taken by Acadian Ambulance to an area hospital.
A half-hour earlier, a vehicle overturned into a ditch along the same roadway, near Lettsworth.
The driver escaped with only minimal injuries, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
With the Interstate 10 bridge over the Mississippi River closed in Baton Rouge, traffic was diverted to the U.S. 190 bridge, increasing the traffic through Pointe Coupee Parish.
Most of the accidents involved drivers from outside Pointe Coupee Parish, including one from New Orleans and another from Texas.
“Those were probably people trying to get through the area when they really shouldn’t have bene traveling,” he said. “What we saw today shows why people shouldn’t be driving on icy roads.”
The La. 1 corridor between Morganza and Marksville reportedly had the heaviest concentration of ice of any roadway in south Louisiana.
“That area was hit very hard with ice,” Thibodeaux said. “They were icing up Sunday evening before any other area.”
Livonia Police Chief Landon Landry feared a repeat of the traffic nightmares of 2014 when icy roads created long traffic jams and accidents along U.S. 190.
“This is probably one of the best situations we’ve had in this kind of weather, which was some of the worst we’ve had here in a long time,” Landry said, “and I would believe it’s because people have had enough warning time to heed the advisories.”
Most cars stayed off the streets in New Roads, according to Police Chief Kevin McDonald.
“We were blessed,” he said. “We can’t thank people enough for staying off the streets and being so compliant with the curfew.”
At the Pointe Coupee Parish Public Works Department, crews monitored gas pressure around the clock to ensure heating and other needs were not disabled during the freeze.
Power outages caused a lot of generators to kick on, and that affects the gas system, so they constantly had to monitor it and adjust it so the pressure would not trip so much that we would lose it,” Thibaut said.
Meanwhile, ice and frigid temperatures in New Roads left thousands of Entergy residents in the dark for several hours.
Power outages were also reported in other areas of the parish.
Utility providers spared Pointe Coupee Parish from the brown-outs in other regions, such as Lafayette and New Orleans, due to the high demand for power during the freeze.
Parish public works employees also sanded bridges, assisted crews from the state Department of Transportation and Development and safeguarded parish buildings and equipment.
“We had to make sure to keep everything winterized, including a lot of our machinery,” Thibaut said.
“All in all, it looks like we got through it, and as things thaw out, we’ll see where we stand, but for the most part it looks like lights were on most of the time and people stayed warm.
“This could’ve been a disaster,” he said.
The 2021 winter storm paled in comparison to the cold blasts of recent years when most freezes lasted no longer than eight hours.
By comparison, below-freezing temperature prevailed more than 40 hours throughout the parish.
Some reports said the amount of time below freezing during the 2021 winter storm marked the longest span of sub-freezing temperatures since 1962.
“This time, it was for real,” Thibaut said.