One week after Hurricane Ida’s eastward movement spared Pointe Coupee Parish the wrath other parishes felt, the mood among local officials has shifted from relief to concern.
Local officials are asking what improvements they can make to better protect the parish in the event of another storm of Ida’s magnitude.
Communications and fuel supply have emerged as the prime targets to upgrade, particularly with sheriff’s offices across south Louisiana, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
“Those were big issues during the storm, and over here in Pointe Coupee, we had people coming from Clinton and Walker for gas,” he said.
“It becomes total chaos when gas gets in low. People start reaching out to get more.”
The problem extends beyond the consumer.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office purchases fuel at retailers, which could have posed problems due to low supply.
Thibodeaux reached out to a local retailer who reserved 2,000 gallons for his cruisers, but he said a storage tank may be a better approach for future storms.
While the fuel issue may seem challenging, it pales in comparison to the issues that come with communications.
The Pointe Coupee Parish 911 facility in Morganza was equipped with one generator and a backup to ensure loss of power, but it renewed concerns about communication systems.
“It’s been needing upgrades for years,” Thibodeaux said.
The biggest problem, however, stemmed from cellphone communication.
Winds toppled cellphone grids along the coastal area, which silenced phone service for hours.
“That was terrible because that was statewide … we couldn’t communicate with anyone,” Thibodeaux said. “We could communicate with our units through radios and 911 dispatch.”
Service was almost nonexistent until the late hours of Aug. 30.
The loss of cellphone service created a precarious situation for first responders, he said.
“When you’re trying to talk to your neighboring sheriffs and they had family that got hit hard, and then you’re trying to handle search and rescue, that gets difficult,” Thibodeaux said.
“We have a very big search-and-rescue team ready to go, but when you can’t get in touch with them because lines are down, it’s much more difficult.
“We were really fortunate,” he said. “We had a few more farmers this year than reported to us last year, so the outcry from the people in the parish was incredible with people lined up to help us when we figured there would be fallen trees everywhere, just like Gustav.”
Parish President Major Thibaut said he planned to meet this week with officials throughout the parish on the specifics of the communication issues.
Those issues must take precedence in disaster preparation, he said.
“Communication is the key, and when communication goes down like it did, being able to communicate between the sheriff’s offices, public works and the state, and address the types of emergencies we face,” Thibaut said.
“When communications are down, we’ve got nothing, so communication is number one on the list.”
Thibaut also want to see if the parish needs to add equipment or machinery for emergency preparation, or to upgrade the operational plans should a storm of Ida’s magnitude hits Pointe Coupee Parish.
“We’ll also see if we’re missing any type of equipment or machinery or see if we have to beef up what our operational plans are, should a storm of that magnitude hit us in terms of what who’s stationed where, what volunteers are assigned to shelters or who’s helping clear the roads,” he said. “We have to review everything to make sure we’re prepared, and we need to know what we need to be better prepared.”
Thibaut and other parish officials met Tuesday with AT&T about some of the areas in the parish with spotty service, as well as the communications that were shut down across the southeastern part of the state – including Pointe Coupee – for a small amount of time.
He also raised the questions if the parish should secure more radios between first responders, the Sheriff’s Office, 911, public works and his office.
The parish may review its current equipment fleet and see if any additional items are needed for disaster management, Thibaut said.
Additional radios may help keep communication better coordinated during a disaster, he said.
As for the 911 system, upgrades are needed, but it’s hard to determine how much of a difference it would make, he said.
“I’m not sure even a more upgraded would perform better in a situation like that or if you need mobile links and equipment when all your infrastructure goes down like it did in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Orleans and the likes, but I know we need to prepare for the worst,” Thibaut said. “One day our number may be called.”
U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, along with Congressman Garret Graves and Gov. John Bel Edwards, have raised the question on whether the state should use federal relief money to implement underground power lines.
Thibaut said he believes it could help in emergencies, but it would not be an easy fix.
“I’m not in that business, and I’m sure it would be very expensive to do, but it might pay off in the long run,” he said.
“And they might pay off in the long run, not to mention the lines are pretty damn ugly when you go through some parts of our parish … it seems like there are power lines everywhere.”
He said he does not see a “silver bullet” to fix the problems.
“Maybe starting a plan now where over a 20- or 30-year period you convert it all … maybe that’s an option,” Thibaut said.
“When the dust settles and some of these parish presidents can come up for air, we can ask all we want about how much we were prepared, but there’s no silver bullet out there, especially during a storm of that magnitude.
“If Ida had hit us like some of those parishes, we’d have been in the same boat as other parishes are faring now, so we’re going to learn from this and be better,” he said.