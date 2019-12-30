One word summed much of 2019 for Pointe Coupee Parish.
Change.
A new form of government for the parish, election of a new sheriff, a new leader of the school system, relocation of residents in a flood-ravaged area and changing in the guard for the Port of Pointe Coupee.
It also marked the loss of Pointe Coupee Parish native Ernest Gaines, who rose from poverty to become a world-renown author.
The year also brought continued growth in the parish sugar industry, which rose to the forefront in production for the entire state.
It was a year of triumph for Catholic-Pointe Coupee, which won the state championship in softball, and finished state runner-up in football.
Transition and triumph defined much of 2019 for Pointe Coupee Parish, and much of it will shape life in 2020.
Here’s a look at what we at Pointe Coupee Banner considered the events that shaped 2019.