BATON ROUGE -- Four more positive cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus total to 186, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Monday.
The death toll remained 22.
The increase continued after two weeks of screenings at sites throughout the parish. The total number of tests has reached 1,333 – 1,148 cases by commercial labs and 185 from the state lab.
Across the state, the case count reached 37,809, while the death toll climbed to 2,585.
The total number of patients in hospitals across Louisiana dropped to 847, while total ventilator use is 102.
More than 330,000 cases have been conducted statewide – 313,502 in commercial labs and 17,396 in state labs. The total of patients presumed recovered reached 28,700, as of today.
LDH has resolved the server issue that impacted reporting on commercial lab data on May 23-24, and more than 95% of impacted labs have been pulled into today’s reporting.
Nursing homes
Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.
The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified nursing facilities are required to report the information in this report. This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays. Click here for the full report.
Other adult residential facilities
In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified and not required to report on a federal level.
This information will be shared on Mondays through a Department news release. Today, the Department is reporting a total of 607 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 91 deaths. 108 facilities are reporting at least one COVID-19 case.