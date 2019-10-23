NEW ROADS -- Officials from several Pointe Coupee governmental entities are seeking ways to minimize the financial jolt once the largest barge company in the parish leaves at the end of the year.
Ingram Barge Co. will leave Pointe Coupee and head back to Plaquemines Parish next year, according to Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut.
The company left Plaquemines Parish in favor of Pointe Coupee in 2015, but their former suitors made a strong pitch to bring them back to the coastal parish, according to Thibaut.
“That is where it was based and they chased lower property taxes for a number of years,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. “Plaquemines Parish has begged them for a number of years.”
The decision by Ingram Barge Co. to pull stake from Pointe Coupee and return to Plaquemines Parish will knock a $140,000 hole in Pointe Coupee Parish government.
The parish will budget for a $100,000 loss, although CFO Toni Guidry estimates the shortfall will amount to approximately $80,000, Thibaut said.
It’s not the first blow the parish economy has endured this year.
The exodus of the Higman barge-lining firm earlier this year brought a loss of $302,141.50 in valuation between 2018 and this year,
It’s a much tougher hit for two other entities.
The merger drained $300,000 from the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board revenue between 2018 and 2019.
“We already face budget challenges and that just adds to it,” Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Superintendent kim said.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office would take the second largest hit, totaling around $281,000.
The loss in revenue will not pose as big a threat for the PCSO largely because Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres kept them out of the budget.
“It was part of why we had a surplus, because the barge companies were not brick and mortar ad valorem tax providers, liquid and able to move out the parish as needed, so we didn’t put them in our budget,” he said. “Although we will miss them, it’s just understanding that unless the investment is made with brick and mortar investments, that’s one of the pitfalls of having those sorts of industries locate here. They’re fluid, and we did not put them in the calculations in the budget.”
Ingram will remain Pointe Coupee Parish through the end of the year, but reassessment in 2020 – which all assessors statewide must implement every four years, in accordance with state law – might offset some of the loss.
The move creates a quandary for the parish even before the reassessment process begins next year.
“It will definitely be the biggest hit parish has taken since I’ve been in office,” Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent said.
A roll-forward in the millages would help the school board and other entities continue at their current budgets if they are adjusted upward.
Otherwise, it could siphon another $700,000 drain a total of $1 million from the system.
It would lead to a millage recalculation due to the loss of value.
Millage can roll upward or downward due to an increase or decrease in property value across the parish.
“A roll upward is not something we typically see,” Laurent said. “It’s going to be a calculation adjustment, and typically the millage rolls calculate downward and not upward.
“If this holds true and all other values stay flat, values will go down and people will see tax increases,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but with all things staying the same, millages would have to rise to compensate for that loss. It’s a strong possibility at this point.”
The relocation to Plaquemines Parish puzzles Laurent, largely because it has a considerably higher tax rate than Pointe Coupee.
Ingram was under 66 mills in Plaquemines Parish, but the tax burden dropped to 52 mills upon the relocation to Pointe Coupee.
The move results in an additional $550,000 annually for Ingram. Plaquemines Parish has suffered a loss of approximately $100 million in tax revenue after the loss of several barge liners, including Ingram, Laurent said.
An email he received from senior tax manager of Ingram Industries said, “Yes, we are award of the tax increase we will face by moving out of the parish. Unfortunately, there are business reasons causing us to relocate at this time.”