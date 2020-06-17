INNIS -- The Innis Community Center was one of eight agencies in U.S. Rep. Garret Graves’ congressional 6th District to share a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The community center received $230,449 to expand COVID-19 testing, according to Graves’ office. A total of $2,378,507 was allocated to help health centers in the 6th District. Louisiana was provided a total of $10,460,799 for 36 health centers in state.
The funding was part of HR 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.