MADISONVILLE – The Innis Community Health Center will receive a federal grant of almost $3 million, according to a Louisiana senator.
A grant for $2,722,946 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will help support the health center, said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“As Louisianians continue to battle the pandemic, it’s great to see HHS send resources to local health care centers that are helping communities on the front lines,” Kennedy said.
HHS grants totaling $11,352,580 will support health-care centers in Innis, Avondale, Opelousas and St. Gabriel.
The other grants are:
• Jefferson Community Health Care Centers, $4,149,929.
• Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center, $3,265,587.
• St. Gabriel Health Clinic, $1,214,118.