A move by state lawmakers to eliminate the inventory tax for business and industry as part of tax reform efforts would prove costly to parishes statewide, Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent said.
An end to the inventory tax on “movable” items for industries, as well as small and large businesses, is part of House Bill 199, a tax reform passage sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
Proponents say it would make Louisiana more attractive to industries looking to set up shop in the state.
But the repeal of the tax would put a dent in the coffers for parish governments, many of which have taken a hit from an economic downturn due to the pandemic and the slump in the oil industry.
Pointe Coupee Parish stands to lose just shy of $1 million in annual revenue.
“We’re not a heavy inventory parish like Iberville, West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge, but it’s hard to endure any loss in revenue in our parish,” Laurent said.
For Iberville Parish – home to Dow Chemical Louisiana, Shintech and other large chemical plants – the loss would amount to $13 million, according to Assessor Randy Sexton.
Industrial expansions on the drawing board likely would ease the fall.
Opposition from the Louisiana Assessors Association stems from how – or if – the parishes will fill the hole from the revenue loss, Laurent said.
A bill by Sen. Brent Allain to end the tax failed in the 2017 session. After its defeat, he created a Senate subcommittee to further explore ways to end the tax, but those efforts never got off the ground, according to Laurent.
“The proposal was to create a fund and reimburse parishes for the loss of revenue,” he said. “They asked us to replace a constitutionally guaranteed revenue stream with an IOU from the state, and he’s doing the exact same thing again.”
HB 114 by state Rep. Phillip Devillier, R-Eunice, would take the measure one step further.
It would do away with the inventory taxes and prohibit local taxing authorities from hiking their millages to account for the loss in revenues.