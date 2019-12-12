On a day when LSU played for the SEC Championship and Southern vied for the SWAC title, the City of New Roads provided residents and visitors extra reason to feel jolly on Dec. 5.
"Christmas on False River" provided fun and Yuletide spirit for the entire family. Attractions included food vendors, arts and crafts booths, carnival rides, the lighting of the city Christmas tree and -- or course -- a visit from Santa Claus.
Jolly Ol' St. Nick took time from his hectic pre-holiday schedule to pose for pictures with children and collect their wish lists for Christmas morning. He also greeted hundreds of paradegoers along the streets of downtown New Roads.