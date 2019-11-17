Pointe Coupee Parish followed suit with majority of state voters in their support for incumbent 7 John Bel Edwards, who landed a second term as governor after he defeated Republican Eddie Rispone in the Nov. 16 runoff.
Edwards, a Democrat from Amite, finished with 5,740 votes (58 percent) in Pointe Coupee, against the 4,234 (42 percent) for Edwards, according to unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
Rispone carried 11 of the precincts, but Edwards gained most of his support in the more populated areas of the parish, particularly in the New Roads area.
Edwards took a higher percentage in the early voting, in which he finished with 2,214 votes (63 percent), against 1,299 (37 percent) for Rispone.
A 40,000-plus margin of votes separated Edwards and Rispone in the statewide vote.
Edwards, 48, finished with 774,469 votes (51 percent) against 734,128 (49 percent) for Rispone, 70, a lifelong Baton Rouge resident and owner of a successful construction company.
Rispone led the race much of the evening, albeit by a margin of less than 10 percent. Votes from the urban areas – New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport – put Edwards over the top.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin will serve four years as Secretary of State after his win over Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.
He garnered 867,449 votes (59 percent) against Greenup’s 601,102 (41 percent) to land his first full term for the seat he gained in 2018 upon the resignation of Tom Schedler, who left office amid allegations of sexual harassment with an employee from his office. Schedler settled the issue out of court.
The margin was far closer in Pointe Coupee Parish, where only 32 votes separated Ardoin from Greenup.
Ardoin gained 1,731 votes against 1,699 for Greenup, a Clinton-based employee of the East Feliciana Clerk of Court’s Office. She also finished runner-up to Ardoin in a 2018 race to fill Schedler’s unexpired term.