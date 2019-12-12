A local civic group that operates by the motto “one child at a time” made a big step to helping the people who shape the future of young people.
The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee recently awarded 11 grants to the winners of the annual awards competition for Pointe Coupee Parish teachers.
The local chapter of the worldwide organization awarded 11 grants based on the best of 16 applications it received.
Winners were selected based on benefits to the student and community as well as the overall strength of the applications.
Winners included Wendy Carnes, Josita Christophe, Mary Debetaz, Ardo Dia, Sherry Jewell, Karen Langland, Manda Lockhart, Catherine Olinde, Kelsey Platt and Natalie Smith.