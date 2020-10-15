The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee is today announcing the start of their annual awards competition for Pointe Coupee Parish teachers. Kiwanis, whose motto is to help improve communities “one child at a time”, wishes to empower teachers with these monetary awards.
Grants Chairman Tom Robinson stated “Up to Ten (10) $500 grants will be awarded based on the best applications received from 2020-21 teachers. All regular classroom teachers, K through 12, are welcome to apply”. Notification emails to area school principals have already been sent.
Applicants must submit a letter to the Kiwanis Club received by post or email no later than close of business October 30, 2020 that describes their intended use of the award. Winners will be selected based on benefits to the student and community as well as the overall strength of the application.
The letter should address:
1. Identification of the project
2. A detailed description of the project with goals and objectives
3. Procedure to be followed
4. Anticipated benefits to the student
5. Long reaching effects on the students
6. List of materials needed and cost
7. Length of the project
8. Role of the teacher as the facilitator
9. Benefit to the community
10. Culminating activity(ies)
11. Can the project be used year after year?
Letters should be submitted to Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee, P.O. Box 179, New Roads, LA 70760 or emailed to lcts009@gmail.com. The grants will be awarded at the Kiwanis meeting on November 12th. Meetings are at the Cottonport Bank Community Center where social distancing can be observed. Each recipient will be asked to make a brief presentation describing their project.
Kiwanis is always looking for new members, both men and women. If you would like to serve your community, come as a guest on the 2nd or 4th Thursday of the month at the Cottonport Bank Community Center across from the Courthouse in New Roads for our meeting at 7pm.