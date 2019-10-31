The first hurdle is down for a project that will alleviate traffic along one of the busiest arteries in south Louisiana, a move that will eventually make commutes easier for motorists in Pointe Coupee Parish and other areas.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Council last week unanimously agreed to grant the state right-of-way for work on a route that would connect La. 1 to Interstate 10 on the south end of La. 415 in Lobdell.
The project – spearheaded by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, and Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, R-Fourchon – was part of House Bill 578, sponsored by state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma. The bill appropriates $700 million from the BP oil spill settlement to the connector project at La. 415, along with six other infrastructure bills statewide.
As part of the legislation, the bill provides $125 million for a 2.7-mile connection from I-10 at La. 415 to La. 1 to an area near La. 988 (Beaulieu Lane) near the Intercoastal Waterway.
The project will require elevated structures, including flyover ramps northbound from La. 1 to southbound La. 1, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation for the bill during a ceremony in Port Allen last June.
The origins of an alternate route go back to 1972 when West Baton Rouge Parish government included it in the master plan, one year before completion of the stretch of I-10 between La. 415 and U.S. 167 (now I-49) in Lafayette.
This new connector will assist in improving connectivity on I-10 in West Baton Rouge, as well as provide a relief route for local traffic during peak hours, divert traffic from accidents along La. 1, and provide a direct connection for commercial vehicles to inter-modal transportation facilities located at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. It will also serve as an additional evacuation route for areas south of I-10.
In West Baton Rouge where I-10 is used as a major connector for local residents and motorists traveling across the country, the connector will considerably improve connectivity and will assist in alleviating some of the traffic congestion experienced on a daily basis, according to DODT Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
DOTD anticipates having a consultant under contract for the design of the connector by fall 2019. Construction is estimated to begin fall 2022, he said.