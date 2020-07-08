FORDOCHE -- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Statewide Railroad Coordinator has issued a road closure advisory for Pointe Coupee Parish. Gretchen B. Ferguson says that LA 77 in Fordoche will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at milepost 43.955. The closure is effective from 10 am to 7 pm on Thursday, July 9.
The roadway will be closed completely to all traffic during this time. The detour will be LA 77 North to LA 10 East to LA 1 South to LA 78 West to US 190 south to LA 77 North. The detour can accept oversized loads. The route will be identified with proper markings for the general public. All emergency agencies will be notified of the road closure.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
