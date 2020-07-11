LETTSWORTH – An investigation is underway on the cause of a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Jonesville woman in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash on La. 418 north off La. 417 took the life of Cheryl Bryan, 62, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m.
Bryan was traveling northbound on La. 418 in a 2018 when her 2014 Ford Explorer ran off the road to the right and overturned.
She was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.
Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene. As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from her for analysis