A special legislative session in January is now unlikely due to the lack of action from federal lawmakers on passage of a COVID-19 stimulus bill as part of the CARES Act, according to state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche.
The session would have addressed how to allocate funding from that bill, but activity on negotiations in Washington, D.C., leaves little chance of a stimulus package before the new year.
“I don’t see it happening unless there’s additional money from the CARES Act,” he said. “But everybody is still concerned regarding the coronavirus.”
The pandemic and its effect on the area remains the biggest concern among constituents from Pointe Coupee Parish, LaCombe said.
Some patients have been sent to Texas hospitals because of the lack of available bed space in Louisiana health-care facilities, he said.
The spike that began in the middle of November has quickly depleted capacity in hospitals statewide.
“It’s not a matter of being close to capacity – they already are,” LaCombe said.
“Our Lady of the Lake (Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge) will not take a transfer right now because their beds are completely full – not necessarily all COVID, although those numbers have doubled.”
“The numbers are spiraling upward, and we haven’t even seen the impact of flu, so we’re in the midst of a health crisis,” he said. “It’s about trying to deal with it in any way it comes about.”
LaCombe said he could not speculate on whether the spike could lead to further restrictions across the state.
“Gov. Edwards has been very consistently taking the approach of the recommendations of the White House recommendations, going with the White House Commission headed by Vice President Pence has said,” he said.
“I know a lot of people probably don’t agree with it, but the reality is that his mitigation measures are less stringent than the White House requests, and Gov. Edwards drives the train based on what the White House Commission says, and he relies on that.”
LaCombe said he is not sure if Edwards will consider another “Stay at home” order if COVID numbers continue to rise.
“I don’t know if that would take effect again, but I think he’s going to do what the doctors, scientists and health professionals tell him will be the best approach,” he said.