He’s a familiar face to the Livonia Police Department, but the job title has changed for Landon Landry.
District Judge Kevin Kimball administered the oath of office to Landry, who will serve as interim police chief until at least Jan. 1.
Landry took office July 1. An election for a four-year term is scheduled for Nov. 3.
He succeeded Brad Joffrion, whose 19½-year tenure ended when he resigned to become chief criminal deputy under new Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
The challenges law enforcement faces across the nation, particularly in recent months, is not limited to big cities, Landry said.
“It’s a very trying time in law enforcement right now and we really have our backs against the wall,” Landry said.
“The obstacles we have will not be easily overcome, but you can put any title in front of my name and I’ll still be a police officer.”
He asked for the support of the community, Mayor Rhett Pourciau and the Town Council.
The task of following Joffrion will pose a challenge, as well, Landry said.
“I have a tough act to follow, and I hope I can be that kind of leader,” he said. “I’ll have an open-door policy, so please feel free to talk with me.
“We need good communication, unity and we have to come back together,” Landry said. “Without that, it’s going to be very difficult to move forward, but I’m confident that we will.”
Landry, a Fordoche native and resident of Livonia, joined the department 15 years ago after five years with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He started in law enforcement in 2001 at age 20 after he graduated from the LSU Basic Training Academy, while he worked for the Sheriff’s Office. As a deputy, he worked in corrections and moved into uniform patrol.