NEW ROADS -- A move to consolidate three districts under the Pointe Coupee Parish Sewerage Board comes as members seek to tackle issues regarding aging public works infrastructure, which could require rate increases.
Rate increases could run from as little as $1.50 per month to a “worst case” of $5 more. The larger rate hikes would come in districts with “struggling financial districts,” board Chairman Steve Boudreaux said.
“It’s based on the finances and needs we’ve been looking at for every individual district,” he said Nov. 30 after a special meeting of the Parish Council.