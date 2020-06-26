BATON ROUGE – The surge in coronavirus continued today (Friday) with a new case total of more than 1,300 for the second time this week.
A total of 1,354 cases, 26 additional deaths and 47 more hospitalizations comprise the statisticsthe Louisiana Department of Health released at noon. The Friday case total was 416 more than Thursday.
The positive case count reached 54,769. The death toll is 3,077.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, the case total is 231, up four from Thursday. The death toll remained at 27.
The report also includes 46 additional hospitalizations for a total of 700. Ventilator count is 73, down four from Thursday.
The totals were based on more 678,000 tests – 33,319 by the state lab and 644,687 from commercial labs.
A total of 2,906 tests have been conducted in Pointe Coupee Parish – 417 by the state lab and 2,498 from commercial sites.
The vast majority (91 percent) of today’s increase in case growth is tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.
In terms of timeline, the specimen collection date of 92 percent of these cases ranges from June 19 to June 26, i.e., today’s big increase is not tied to a backlog.
The percent positivity of test results reported to the state is 7.8 percent; the federal goal is to keep this figure below 10 percent.
The spike in cases and in increased in the 18-29 age group – the largest jump in positive cases during the surge – has posed deep concern by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“Everyone in Louisiana needs to do a real gut check on whether he or she has been taking proper precautions,” he said. “I’ve been delivering the same message over and over during the last few months.
“When you do that, it becomes so commonplace and people don’t pay attention anymore,” Edwards said. “Nobody wants to go backwards and start imposing more restrictions.”
NOTE: The LDH will not release numbers tomorrow due to a planned power outage at the Benson Building, where the tallies are compiled. The daily reports will resume Sunday.