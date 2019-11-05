OSCAR -- Pointe Coupee Parish native Ernest Gaines, who became world renown for novels including “A Lesson Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pitman,” died Tuesday at his home in Oscar.
Gaines was 86. He died around 10:42 a.m. from natural causes, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner Dr. Harry Kellerman.
“A Lesson Before Dying”, published in 1993, focused on an African American death row inmate awaiting execution. It was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction, and Oprah’s Book Club (1997).
Gaines also authored “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) which depicted struggles of African Americans, as told by Jane Pitman. It focused on events in her life from her life as a young slave girl, and into the Jim Crow era.
His work portrayed the life of African Americans in the rural South.
Gaines focused on the struggle of African Americans, although the lessons from his books crossed all ethnic boundaries.
Pointe Coupee Parish historian and genealogist Brian Costello was a teenager when he met Gaines. He remembered Gaines as “somewhat reserved, but very wise.”
“His heart and soul were always here,” Costello said. “He put into words firsthand what a lot of people experienced and what was going on around him amid the social and political climate at the time, and expressed it in such simple, powerful ways, and spoke of the human spirit.
“It could’ve taken place anywhere, in life situations in general,” he said.
The literary works Gaines authored will always hold an important place in Louisiana heritage, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement shortly after the announcement of Gaines’s death.
“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Ernest J. Gaines, a native Louisianan who used his immense vision and literary talents to tell the stories of African Americans in the South,” he said. “We are all blessed that Ernest left words and stories that will continue to inspire many generations to come.”
Edwards said he and First Lady Donna Edwards visited Gaines and his wife earlier this year after a Sunday drive.
“It’s a memory we will both cherish as part of our long friendship,” he said.
Gaines rose from poverty to become a world- renowned novelist, short story author and educator.
He relocated from Pointe Coupee to Vallejo, California in 1948 at age 15 in search of an education. The hours he spent in libraries sparked a fascination with literature and writing that made him one of the most celebrated authors.
He published his first story, The Turtles, in 1956.
His most noted books included “Catherine Carmier” (1964), “Of Love and Dust” (1967), “Bloodline” (1968), “A Gathering of Old Men” (1983) and “The Tragedy of Brady Sims” (2017).
Gaines worked as a Writer-in-Residents at University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 1981 until 2004.
He was survived by his wife Diane, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are pending for Gaines, who spent his later years in Oscar.