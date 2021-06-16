A move toward tax reform, revenue for roads and bridges and a hike in salaries for K-12 personnel were big victories in the 2021 legislative session last week, according to two lawmakers who represent Pointe Coupee Parish.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe and state Sen. Rick Ward both considered the session one of the most productive in years.
“We had money this year,” said Ward, R-Port Allen. “You can work through a lot of issues as opposed to times you’re spending a whole session trying to achieve a balanced budget, so having financial flexibility helped on what you can do to try to make things better, things that we tried to address at length for a long time.”
Starting in July 2023, House Bill 514, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, would move 30 percent of money generated by the state’s vehicle sales tax from what’s called the state general fund to a transportation fund, if the measure is signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In 2025, 60 percent of the vehicle sales tax revenue would be moved from the state general fund and diverted to transportation projects.
“I can’t speak for the governor, but that new revenue stream would provide the opportunity for us to do a lot of things we’ve needed to do 20 to 30 years, but don’t have the dollar amount to do,” Ward said.
“It’s one of the biggest things we’ve done, at least since I was in the legislature, in terms of addressing infrastructure.”
Elimination of the federal deduction from the state income tax return was a strong move in tax reform, said LaCombe, D-Fordoche.
The challenge will involve a measure that would move toward centralized sales tax collection.
LaCombe said he sees both sides of the equation.
He said he believes it could simplify the tax payment process for out-of-state businesses by allowing one centralized payment rather than one for each parish.
“A lot of local people – sheriffs and tax collection agencies -- are apprehensive. I see the need for uniform procedure, but I see the concern of local entities that they get their tax revenue in a timely fashion,” LaCombe said.
“I see the practicality from the business owner’s standpoint, but I recognize the local people who collect the tax … they need their money timely. It’s going to be a huge leap of faith.”
LaCombe, as did most legislators, hailed pay raises for K-12 teachers and support personnel in public schools.
“With this and a couple of the prior raises, we’re making headway in the right direction,” he said.
The vote to expand broadband capability also marked a big victory, LaCombe said.
“The pandemic was the eyeopener as to how advanced some areas were, and how far behind others are,” he said. “We still have a long way to go.
“We got a lot of done in this session, and it was one of the most productive in years,” LaCombe said. “It’s amazing what happens when the state has money.”