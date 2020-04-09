BATON ROUGE – All remaining high school sporting events and championship tournaments will be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced today.
The ruling affects the remaining 2019-20 winter sports championships, as well as all spring sports regular seasons and their respective sports championships.
The severity of the virus and its spread, along with the continued uncertainty of circumstance surrounding LHSAA members prompted the executive committee’s decision. They also cited safety of athletes, their families, potential spectators, coaches and game officials.
“The decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in a prepared statement. “We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for boys’ basketball championships.
"Unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March,” he said. “We understand the hardships and disappointments everyone, especially the class of 2020, is enduring due to the closure of school facilities, but our unwavering focus must not remain on doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measures set forth by our Governor.”
Bonine will meet with LHSAA staff members and the Executive Committee to discuss possible permissive summer activities and/or make proactive plans for “if’ the virus affects the opening of schools and potentially the beginning of LHSAA-sanctioned fall sports seasons for 2020-21.