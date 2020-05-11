BATON ROUGE – The official announcement of the much-anticipated end of the COVID-19 Stay at Home mandate could come today (May 11) during Gov. John Bel Edwards’s 2:30 press briefing at the State Capitol.
A large number of hospital bads and ventilators in use, -- along with smaller increases in case totals and deaths -- brought encouragement to Gov. Edwards and officials from the Louisiana Department of Health.
"We're better off now than we were two weeks ago," he said in his press conference Friday. "We're a lot better than we were a month ago."
The decision will come two weeks after he announced the extension of the mandate, a move that drew disappointment and criticism from the residential and commercial sector statewide.
It also coincides with action from Republican lawmakers who have said they would override his executive orders if he did not lift them.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut had expressed disappointment at the extension announcement two weeks ago. He said he understood Edwards’s decision, but business needs to restart soon.
“Businesses cannot afford to remain shut down,” he said. “The longer they stay closed, the more that hurts tax revenue not only for Pointe Coupee, but every parish across the state.”
Less 150 miles to the west, Texas businesses began a reopen process. Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Georgia have also eased restrictions
The state granted a small leeway to businesses and churches when he allowed outdoor dining and outdoor worship services after May 1. Strict guidelines in seating and social distancing remained intact and will likely stay in place to a large degree if he ends the current mandate.
The announcement will come at the same time the state has ramped up testing to determine what areas remain hot spots, particularly in rural communities.
The state received 200,000 testing kits as a promise President Trump made to Louisiana when he met with Gov. Edwards last month at the White House.
Testing began today in Pointe Coupee and other parishes statewide.