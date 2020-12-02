Coronavirus restrictions and a move to a “modified” Phase 2 forced cancellation of the New Roads Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, but the city will not go through the holiday without a Yuletide celebration.
The City of New Roads will host a COVID-19 Christmas Decoration Challenge.
Whether it’s the “Griswold Family Christmas” or a traditional feel, all residents in the New Roads city limits are encouraged to show off their community pride and spread cheer throughout the Christmas season.
“The holiday season remains a tough adjustment as COVID-19 sets the stage to how traditional Christmas celebrations are experienced,” New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said. “We want to everyone to know Christmas in New Roads has just been canceled – it’s just been altered.”
Competition will feature three categories:
• Best Theme: Competition includes old-fashioned, traditional and nostalgic displays. The winner will receive $500.
• People’s Choice: The most popular home will be determined through a voter tally on social media and the city’s website. The winner will receive $300.
• Best Holiday Spirit: Competition will include religious holiday displays. The winner will receive $250.
• “The Griswold:” The competition will focus on excessive use of outdoor lighting and decoration. The winner will receive $100.
No registration is required, and all participation is free. Residences need to be decorated by Sunday, Dec. 20.
A panel of judges will travel through the neighborhoods Dec. 21-23 to select three winners, ending Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Contest displays must be visible from curbside. Decorations will be judged on originality, lighting, and overall appeal in each category.
Photos and videos of winners and selected homes will be posted to the city’s website and social media pages. Winners will be announced Christmas Eve.
“So, untangle the lights and blow up the holiday inflatables,” Dukes said. “It’s a great way to usher in the holidays. Spread the message of joy, peace and love of Christmas, and let New Roads come alive with Christmas light displays during the holiday season. “
Those who wish to donate Christmas decorations to the city, the drop-off location is: City of New Roads Welcome Center, 116 W. Main Street. Residents can also contact Larenda Broussard at (225) 380-1321 or George Miller at (225) 713-8553.