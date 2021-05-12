Livonia Town Council approves traffic cameras for U.S. 190
The Livonia Town Council paved the way for traffic cameras to monitor speeding and other moving violations along U.S. 190, with no expense to the town.
The vote at its monthly meeting Monday, May 10, will make Livonia the first area in Pointe Coupee Parish to use enforcement cameras.
Council members approved the plan presented by the Sensys Gatso Group.
The Swedish company develops, markets and sells traffic safety and traffic systems to police and highway authorities worldwide.
Payment for the technology will come from a $40 commission from each citation.
Sensys Gatso Group has installed cameras at 50,000 intersections nationwide and serves nearly 50 police departments across the nation, according to Charlie Buckels of Consultant Specialists, of Lafayette.
Buckels made the introductory presentation to the council at last month’s meeting.
The Livonia cameras will mark the first that the firm has installed equipment in Louisiana.
As part of the deal, the Sensys Gatso Group would provide, install and maintain the technology at no charge to Livonia taxpayers.
It will provide all probable traffic violations to the Police Department to determine if it will levy a fine for the offense.
“Once it’s installed, the company would create an imaging processing system to identify potential violations, defined to the ordinances and the Police Department would determine if it’s a violation,” Buckels said.
“The agency would handle collection of the fines.”
The citations would be considered a civil violation and would not go on a traffic record, nor would they trigger a spike in insurance premiums, Police Chief Landon Landry said.
The Police Department levies a $225 fine for running a red light, while a speeding ticket runs at least $140, and upward of $300, depending on excess of the speed limit.
By comparison, camera-detected speeding violations will run between $60 and $120, and $100 for red-light violations.
“It doesn’t mean we will stop patrolling, so our goal here is not to just let the cameras do all the work,” Landry said.
“Our main goal was the red-light enforcement and to slow down motorists at the intersections.”
Signs near the city limits would notify motorists of the camera monitors.
Traffic violations have been the norm in Livonia, and wrecks accounted for as many as six fatalities per year before the state Department of Transportation and Development added J-turns along U.S. 190.
Speeding, red-light infractions and traffic accidents continue in the area through Livonia, which is the only traffic-light intersection along the 38-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between Erwinville and Port Barre.
A camera unit can run red-light and speed enforcement to monitor up to six lines of traffic for speeding, up to five lanes for red lights simultaneously and track 32 vehicles at one time within its field, according to Dorian Grubaugh, national sales manager with the Cincinnati office of Sensys Gatso Group.
The cameras also check the speed of everything that moves past it and the equipment would provide reports on how many vehicles passed along it and how fast they traveled.
The cameras will produce two still images and continuous capture of video imaging, as well as six to 12 seconds of video.
It also will include a shot of the license plate and the date and time of the violation.
The system also gauges how many seconds the light was green, yellow and red before a car went across the stop bar.
If two cars run a red light, it would have both cars in the data bar and produce two tickets simultaneously.
The program recognizes the violation and pinpoints it on the video in two still images.
Law enforcement will have access to pull up incidents from a video archive, which is held for 30 days.
“Law enforcement reviews and either approves or rejects an event. If it’s proven, the officer’s badge number and signature will go on the citation that is mailed out, and usually go out the next business day,” said Grubaugh, who worked 20 years in law enforcement.
“It would have to go through the administrative function, and the police chief would have the discretion on who gets access to the video archives.”
The systems are primarily used for recording speeding and red-light violations, but can also aid law enforcement during Amber Alerts, burglaries, thefts, kidnappings, murders and other crimes not only in Livonia, but anywhere in the nation, Landry said.
“If we don’t catch them coming into town, hopefully motorists will be deterred by signage and knowing there will be traffic cameras, and it could make a big difference in other situations,” he said.
“If this saves one life or prevents one severe traffic accident, it’s well worth it.”