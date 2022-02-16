BOYS BASKETBALL

(Thru Feb. 15)

District 6-4A

Beau Chene      24-5   7-0

Opelousas      16-10 3-3

Breaux Bridge  14-12  4-3

Livonia      16-15 3-4

Cecilia      1-23   0-5

District 5-1A

North Central    28-5   5-0

Opelousas Cath.     8-16   4-1

Sacred Heart        16-14 3-2

Westminster        15-13 2-3

Catholic-PC         11-17 1-4

St. Edmund        1-23   0-5

District 6-1A

Southern Lab        24-4 5-0

Central Private    3-18 3-4

Slaughter Charter    4-14 4-3

False River        6-22 3-4

Thrive Academy    1-13 1-7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

End of regular season

District 6-4A

Opelousas         15-12 8-0

Breaux Bridge    18-10 6-2

Livonia        7-14   3-5

Beau Chene        7-13   2-6

Cecilia        2-21  1-7

District 5-1A

North Central    20-8   5-0

St. Edmund        12-14  4-1

Sacred Heart        16-12  3-2

Westminster        11-8    2-3

Catholic-PC        20-13 1-4

Opelousas Catholic    6-18   0-5

District 6-1A

Southern Lab              16-11    8-0

Central Private         13-12   6-2

Slaughter Charter     4-16    3-4

False River               6-27    2-6

Thrive Academy       1-27     0-8