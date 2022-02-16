BOYS BASKETBALL
(Thru Feb. 15)
District 6-4A
Beau Chene 24-5 7-0
Opelousas 16-10 3-3
Breaux Bridge 14-12 4-3
Livonia 16-15 3-4
Cecilia 1-23 0-5
District 5-1A
North Central 28-5 5-0
Opelousas Cath. 8-16 4-1
Sacred Heart 16-14 3-2
Westminster 15-13 2-3
Catholic-PC 11-17 1-4
St. Edmund 1-23 0-5
District 6-1A
Southern Lab 24-4 5-0
Central Private 3-18 3-4
Slaughter Charter 4-14 4-3
False River 6-22 3-4
Thrive Academy 1-13 1-7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
End of regular season
District 6-4A
Opelousas 15-12 8-0
Breaux Bridge 18-10 6-2
Livonia 7-14 3-5
Beau Chene 7-13 2-6
Cecilia 2-21 1-7
District 5-1A
North Central 20-8 5-0
St. Edmund 12-14 4-1
Sacred Heart 16-12 3-2
Westminster 11-8 2-3
Catholic-PC 20-13 1-4
Opelousas Catholic 6-18 0-5
District 6-1A
Southern Lab 16-11 8-0
Central Private 13-12 6-2
Slaughter Charter 4-16 3-4
False River 6-27 2-6
Thrive Academy 1-27 0-8