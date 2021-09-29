FOOTBALL YARDSTICK
Catholic-PC 22, Kinder 21
Catholic-PC Kinder
First Downs 13 18
Rushing Yards 47-257 43-226
Passing Yards 0 55
Passes (C-A-I) 0-0 5-13-0
Punts-avg. 0-0 3-31.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 3-16 6-45
Catholic-PC 6 0 0 16 – 22
Kinder 0 0 13 8 – 21
SCORING SUMMARY
CATH – Connor Kimball 13 run (Kick failed)
KIN – Alex Lavan 3 run (Eric Lavan kick)
KIN – Graham Fawcett 2 run (Pass failed)
CATH – Adam Beatty 3 run (Kimball run)
KIN – Fawcett 3 run (James Roberts run)
CATH – Kimball 62 run (Landon Frey run)
STANDINGS
District 6-4A
Beau Chene 3-1
Cecilia 3-1
Livonia 1-3
Breaux Bridge 1-3
Opelousas 1-3
Around 6-4A:
Livonia 42, White Castle 36
Grant 42, Beau Chene 36
St. Amant 39, Opelousas 8
Vandebilt 23, Breaux Bridge 6
Cecilia 54, Crowley 13
This week:
Livonia at St. Edmund
Ville Platte at Beau Chene
Teurlings at Breaux Bridge
Notre Dame at Cecilia
Abbeville at Opelousas
District 5-1A
Westminster 4-0
Catholic-PC 3-1
St. Edmund 3-1
Sacred Heart 3-1
Opelousas Cath. 3-1
North Central 0-4
Around 5-1A:
Catholic-PC 22, Kinder 21
Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7
Evangel 42, St. Edmund 27
Westminster 42, Ascen. Christian 21
Rosepine 55, Sacred Heart 18
West St. Mary 42, North Central 0
This week:
Catholic-PC at Episcopal
Northwood-Lena at North Central
Opelousas Catholic at Menard
Sacred Heart at Menard
Highland Baptist at Westminster
VOLLEYBALL
District 3-Division III
(Thru Sept. 28)
Crowley 10-5 0-0
Rayne 8-7 0-0
Church Point 6-6 1-0
Livonia 2-7 0-1
Northwest 0-0 0-0
District 5-Division V
(Thru Sept. 28)
False River 5-4
Central Private 8-9
Southern Lab 3-2
Slaughter 5-7
Catholic-PC 2-13