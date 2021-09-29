FOOTBALL YARDSTICK

Catholic-PC 22, Kinder 21

    Catholic-PC    Kinder

First Downs    13    18

Rushing Yards    47-257    43-226

Passing Yards    0     55

Passes (C-A-I)    0-0    5-13-0    

Punts-avg.    0-0    3-31.7

Fumbles-Lost    1-1    2-2

Penalties-Yards    3-16    6-45

Catholic-PC  6  0  0  16 – 22

Kinder         0  0  13 8  – 21

 

SCORING SUMMARY

CATH – Connor Kimball 13 run (Kick failed)

KIN – Alex Lavan 3 run (Eric Lavan kick)

KIN – Graham Fawcett 2 run (Pass failed)

CATH – Adam Beatty 3 run (Kimball run)

KIN – Fawcett 3 run (James Roberts run)

CATH – Kimball 62 run (Landon Frey run)

STANDINGS

District 6-4A

Beau Chene        3-1

Cecilia        3-1

Livonia        1-3

Breaux Bridge        1-3

Opelousas        1-3

Around 6-4A:

Livonia 42, White Castle 36

Grant 42, Beau Chene 36

St. Amant 39, Opelousas 8

Vandebilt 23, Breaux Bridge 6

Cecilia 54, Crowley 13

This week:

Livonia at St. Edmund

Ville Platte at Beau Chene

Teurlings at Breaux Bridge

Notre Dame at Cecilia

Abbeville at Opelousas

District 5-1A

Westminster        4-0

Catholic-PC        3-1     

St. Edmund        3-1

Sacred Heart        3-1

Opelousas Cath.    3-1

North Central        0-4

Around 5-1A:

Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7

Evangel 42, St. Edmund 27

Westminster 42, Ascen. Christian 21

Rosepine 55, Sacred Heart 18

West St. Mary 42, North Central 0

This week:

Catholic-PC at Episcopal

Northwood-Lena at North Central

Opelousas Catholic at Menard

Sacred Heart at Menard

Highland Baptist at Westminster

VOLLEYBALL

District 3-Division III

(Thru Sept. 28)

Crowley    10-5    0-0  

Rayne        8-7    0-0

Church Point     6-6    1-0

Livonia    2-7    0-1

Northwest     0-0    0-0  

District 5-Division V

(Thru Sept. 28)

False River         5-4  

Central Private     8-9

Southern Lab         3-2

Slaughter         5-7  

Catholic-PC         2-13